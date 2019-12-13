Thomas obit

Ms. Mary “Nell” Thomas, 82, of Greenwood, FL, died Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at her residence.

Nell was born in Two Egg, FL and raised in Greenwood, FL. She was a member and very active in the First United Methodist Church of Marianna.

Survivors are her son, Randall Helms and wife, Dee of Marianna; two grandsons, Randy Helms, Jr. and wife, Whitney of Iva, SC; Jared Helms of Orlando, FL; and five great grandchildren.

Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Monday, December 16, 2019 at The First United Methodist Church Sanctuary with Reverend Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 6:30 p.m. until service time at the church.