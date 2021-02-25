Thicklin obit

Ms. Ruby Nell Thicklin was born on Monday, February 18, 1946 to Hubert and Fannie Mae Palmore Thicklin in Snow Hill, Alabama.

She was converted at an early age and later joined the Saint Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church of Panama City, Florida.

While at Miller County Hospital in Colquitt, Georgia, Ruby Nell was welcomed into Heaven on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 by her parents; a sister, Lilly Bell Thicklin; brother: Raymond Thicklin; nieces: Susan Bishop and Sharon Thicklin, along with other family and friends.

Ruby Nell says “See You Later” and “I Love You” to her nephews: Dale Thicklin of Panama City, Florida and Dennis Thicklin (Chairsea) of Tampa, Florida; one niece, Lena Scott of Panama City, Florida; Elder Johnny Bishop and family; the Ackrum and Palmore family; and a host of other relatives and dear friends.

A celebration of life will commence at 11:00 AM, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at Hillside Cemetery in Panama City, Florida with Bishop Lonnie Mitchell officiating, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.