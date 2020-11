Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from Gil’s Automotive on Highway 90 in Bonifay. The theft occurred around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, October 27.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or subjects shown in this video, please contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.

https://www.facebook.com/192014787488571/videos/725230208074236