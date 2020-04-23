The State of Florida issues COVID-19 updates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The State of Florida is responding to COVID-19. In an effort to keep Florida residents and visitors safe and aware regarding the status of the virus, the Florida Department of Health will issue this update every day, seven days per week.

Governor Ron DeSantis is in constant communication with Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz and State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees as the State of Florida continues to monitor and respond to the threat of COVID-19.

Today, Governor Ron DeSantis held a press conference at the Florida Capitol and announced the Florida Department of Health has contracted with two new private labs to complete COVID-19 testing. These two labs will be able to process 18,000 samples per day and provide results within 24-48 hours.

Governor DeSantis also announced additional walk-up testing centers will be opening in Orange, Palm Beach, Miami-Dade, Hillsborough, Leon and Duval counties. The location in Orange County will be a mobile site that will move to different areas to serve the greatest need.

Also, Governor Ron DeSantis announced the members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services and the members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Utilities and Wholesale.

Members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Agriculture, Finance, Government, Healthcare, Management and Professional Services are as follows:

Senator Wilton Simpson, Senate President Designate, Florida Senate

Senator Rob Bradley, Appropriations Chairman, Florida Senate

Representative Travis Cummings, Appropriations Chairman, Florida House of Representatives

Representative Tom Leek, Representative, Florida House of Representatives

Representative Anika Omphroy, Representative, Florida House of Representatives

Secretary Mary Mayhew, Secretary, Florida Agency for Health Care Administration

Secretary Richard Prudom, Secretary, Florida Department of Elder Affairs

David Altmaier, Florida Insurance Commissioner

Shannon Shepp, Executive Director, Florida Department of Citrus

Sheriff Wayne Ivey, Sheriff, Brevard County

Sheriff Dennis Lemma, Sheriff, Seminole County

Commissioner Brian Hamman, Lee County Commission

John Hoblick, Florida Farm Bureau

Matt Joyner, Florida Citrus Mutual

Alan Shelby, EVP, Florida Forestry Association

Alvin Cowans, President, McCoy Federal Credit Union

Alex Sanchez, President & CEO, Florida Bankers Association

Amy Mercer, Executive Director, Florida Police Chiefs Association

Carlos Migoya, CEO, Jackson Health System

Aurelio Fernandez, President & CEO, Memorial Healthcare Systems

John Couris, President & CEO, Tampa General Hospital

Dr. Kevin Cairns, Florida Board of Medicine

Maggie Hansen, Chief Nurse Executive, Memorial Healthcare Systems

Dr. Wael Barsoum, President & CEO, Florida Cleveland Clinic

David Strong, President & CEO, Orlando Health

Dr. Sunil Desai, Senior Vice President, Orlando Health, President, Orlando Health Medical Group

Dr. Patricia Couto, Infectious Disease, Orlando Health

Dr. Rudy Liddell, Brandon Dental Care

Steve Bahmer, President & CEO, LeadingAge Florida

Melanie Brown-Woofter, President & CEO, Florida Behavioral Health Association

Members of the Re-Open Task Force Industry Working Group on Administrative, Education, Information & Technology, Manufacturing, Utilities and Wholesale are as follows:

Commissioner Richard Corcoran, Commissioner of Education

Chancellor Jacob Oliva, Chancellor of the Division of Public Schools

Dr. Michael Grego, Pinellas County Superintendent of Schools

Syd Kitson, Chairman, Board of Governors, State University System

Mayor Dean Trantalis, Mayor, City of Ft. Lauderdale

Jamal Sowell, President and CEO, Enterprise Florida, Inc.

Frank DiBello, President and CEO, Space Florida

Gregory Haile, President, Broward College

John Hage, CEO, Charter Schools USA

Mimi Jankovits, Executive Director, Teach FL

Melissa Pappas, ESE Teacher, Orange County Schools

Joe York, President, AT&T Florida and Caribbean

Jim Taylor, CEO, Florida Technology Council

Bob Swindell, President and CEO, Broward Alliance

Sheriff Morris Young, Sheriff, Gadsden County

John Davis, Executive Vice President, Orlando Regional Chamber of Commerce

Joey D’Isernia, President, Eastern Shipbuilding

Rogan Donelly, President, Tervis

Nancy Tower, President and CEO, Tampa Electric

Eric Silagy, President and CEO, Florida Power & Light Company

Catherine Stempien, State President, Florida, Duke Energy

Marva Johnson, Group President, Charter Communications

Tom Vice, CEO, Aerion Corp

Dan Doyle Jr., CEO, DEX Imaging

Recent actions the state has taken to respond to COVID-19:

Additional actions the state has taken to respond to COVID-19:

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

At the direction of Governor DeSantis, State Surgeon General Dr. Scott Rivkees declared a Public Health Emergency for COVID-19 in Florida.

Governor DeSantis announced that the state ordered an additional 2,500 test kits to supplement the adequate resources already available to test for COVID-19. These additional test kits will enable the Department of Health, working with Florida health care providers, to test up to an additional 625,000 individuals. The Governor also suspended non-essential in state and all out-of-state travel for state employees for 30 days.

Established a public call center for questions regarding COVID-19. The call center launched Monday, March 2, and is open 24/7.

Established mechanisms for monitoring and coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regarding epidemiological activities.

Distributed CDC Interim Guidance for public health personnel evaluating Persons Under Investigation (PUI) and asymptomatic close contacts of confirmed cases at their home or non-home residential settings to CHDs.

Approved and disseminated an updated Clinician Screening Tool for identifying COVID-19 PUIs.

Implemented testing at all three State Public Health Laboratories.

Distributed updated laboratory guidance regarding implementation of testing at State Public Health Laboratories.

Implemented private lab testing.

Developed and disseminated pandemic planning guidance.

Advised CHDs and HCCs to retain expired personal protective equipment until further notice.

Florida Department of Health is coordinating on mobile field hospital planning.

DOH strike teams have completed assessments for 3,874 long term care facilities to determine immediate unmet needs and promote appropriate infection control practices.

DOH strike teams have responded to long term care facilities with COVID-19 positive patients.

DOH continues to work toward increasing capabilities at drive through, walk up and mobile COVID-19 testing sites.

FLORIDA DIVISION OF EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT

This week, the Division is making another major push of PPE to support health care workers in long-term care facilities. This includes: 4 million masks, 200,000 face shields, 500,000 gloves

With that push, the Division will have distributed: More than 12 million masks More than 6 million gloves More than 800 thousand face shields 650 thousand shoe covers 330 thousand gowns More than 150 thousand containers of hand sanitizer 48 thousand goggles 28 thousand coveralls 18 thousand Tyvex suits

Find more information on DEM’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA AGENCY FOR HEALTH CARE ADMINISTRATION

On April 14, AHCA issued Emergency Order AHCA 20-002 to temporarily suspend nursing home and Intermediate Care Facility assessment payments for March 2020 to help alleviate financial burdens. This EO suspension aims to alleviate financial burdens incurred at these facilities due to COVID-19.

The Agency for Health Care Administration (AHCA) has created new temporary Personal Care Attendant program to help long-term care facilities fill staffing shortages. The program provides an 8-hour training on assisting with direct care so that personal care attendants can temporarily perform additional duties.

AHCA has been working with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) to ensure current Medicaid recipients maintain benefits during the state of emergency. Medicaid application deadlines have also been extended.

AHCA has made on-site visits to over 900 long-term care and residential facilities since the onset of the COVID-19 emergency. Additionally, AHCA has made over 5,000 telephone calls to residential providers statewide to assess infection control and prevention strategies, ensure county health department and local emergency operations center contact information are up to date, and assess supplies (specifically PPE).

Find more information on AHCA’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS AND PROFESSIONAL REGULATION

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) has updated its dedicated compliance complaint form to include an option for reporting vacation rental compliance concerns. The Department’s Division of Hotels and Restaurants continues to monitor, review, and assign complaints received through this form for follow-up by division inspectors.

Find more information on DBPR’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CHILDREN AND FAMILIES

Per the Department of Children and Families’ (DCF) request, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) approved Florida’s waiver to permit the state to launch a pilot project that will allow families to purchase groceries online with their Electronic Benefit Transfer (EBT) card. DCF will continue to work closely with the USDA and participating retailers to implement this project by April 21, 2020.

Under Governor DeSantis’ direction, DCF has temporarily increased SNAP recipients’ benefit amount to the maximum monthly allotment based on household size.

DCF worked with DOH to develop precautionary protocols for child welfare professionals and adult protective investigators who may have to make in-person visits to ensure the safety of those vulnerable populations.

Find more information on DCF’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS

The Florida Department of Corrections (FDC) is closely aligned with the CDC Interim Guidance on Management of COVID-19 in Correctional and Detention Facilities.

New inmate commitments from county jails undergo additional screening and 14-day quarantine before placement within the general population.

FDC has suspended visitation and volunteer programs at all correctional institutions statewide.

FDC correctional officers are authorized to wear approved face coverings or masks while working.

Find more information on FDC’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY

Beginning April 20, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) will provide daily updates on the efforts made to address the challenges to Florida’s Reemployment Assistance program in response to COVID-19. This includes a new State Reemployment Assistance Claims Dashboard that will be updated daily to reflect the total number of Reemployment Assistance Claims submitted, verified, processed, and paid.

Governor DeSantis issued an Executive Order 20-104 waiving the requirement for Floridians to claim their weeks for Reemployment Assistance.

The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced more than 1,000 small businesses have been awarded more than $49 million from the Florida Small Business Emergency Bridge Loan.

Governor DeSantis has waived the work search and work registration requirements for individuals requesting Reemployment Assistance benefits, as well as the waiting week for receiving benefits. For more information, see the Reemployment Assistance Frequently Asked Questions.

The Business Damage Assessment survey is activated and continues to accept surveys to assess the impact of COVID-19 on Florida’s local business operations and determine the appropriate actions for recovery.

Find more information on DEO’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION

The Department of Education’s Office of Early Learning, in coordination with local early learning coalitions, has prioritized and increased access to childcare services for first responders and health care professionals by creating an expedited referral process to swiftly provide priority access.

Florida College System institutions and private institutions across the state have donated more than 130 ventilators typically used in medical training programs to local hospitals, community medical centers and other facilities.

Since April 1, 2020, when the Department of Education announced the waiver of certification exam fees, more than 31,000 educators have signed up to take the Florida Teacher Certification Examination using the waiver. This translates into over 62,000 actual exam registrations for a savings value of more than $8 million for Florida educators.

Governor DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran have recommended extending distance learning for all Florida K-12 public and private schools through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The Department of Education has compiled dozens of free distance learning resources on its emergency response page here.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran announced that 32,614 laptop computers are being distributed to 34 mostly small, rural school districts throughout Florida and the Florida A&M University Developmental Research School.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) has delayed the deadline for teacher certification requirements and offered a fee waiver for testing. More than 22,000 teachers have taken advantage of the fee waiver so far.

DOE continues to participate in multiple webinars on a weekly basis to provide technical assistance to stakeholders and education providers for distance learning.

The Florida Department of Education (DOE) has compiled resources, information, and best practices for distance learning on its emergency response page.

The Florida Virtual School has created the Online Learning Community with engaging and informative content for teachers and parents of K-12 students.

Governor Ron DeSantis and Commissioner of Education Richard Corcoran recommended that all Florida public and private K-12 schools continue distance learning and keep school campuses closed through June 3, the remainder of the 2019-2020 academic year.

Find more information on The Department of Education’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ELDER AFFAIRS

DOEA partnered with the Florida Alzheimer’s Association to bring the gift of music to socially isolated seniors and adults with dementia by distributing over 1,000 pre-loaded MP3 players to these Floridians and their caregivers.

DOEA Secretary Prudom hosted individual webinars with the Executive Directors at each of the Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) and their lead organizations. He provided Federal and State updates and information to each AAA, heard about specific programs and services taking place in every location and answered all questions and concerns.

Pursuant to Executive Order 20-52 issued by Governor DeSantis, the Department of Elder Affairs (DOEA) issued Emergency Order 20-01on March 31 pertaining to in-person guardian visitation requirements where COVID-19 response and mitigation measures prevent such visits.

DOEA issued guidance for Emergency Order 20-01 on March 31 for Public and Professional Guardians to remain in compliance with Florida Statute 744.361(14).

DOEA continues to provide technical assistance to Area Agencies on Aging (AAA) regarding meals, billing, data entry, shopping assistance, telephone reassurance, health and wellness programs, and the elder helpline.

Find more information on DOEA’s COVID-19 response here.

ENTERPRISE FLORIDA

Enterprise Florida, Inc. (EFI) recently announced the suspension of initial fees for its Microfinance Loan Guarantee Program to support Florida’s small business community impacted by COVID-19. Interested businesses must apply through a local lender. For further information please contact your lender or visit Enterprise Florida’s website.

See resources compiled by EFI for businesses impacted by COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENTAL PROTECTION

Effective March 23, the Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has closed all Florida State Parks to the public. Park field staff are on site to maintain grounds.

Effective March 24, public access to lands within DEP’s Coastal and Aquatic Managed Areas is closed. This includes state-owned uplands, such as beaches, islands, sand bars and emergent shoals within aquatic preserves. Vessel landings are strictly prohibited.

On April 1, DEP issued an Emergency Final Order (EFO) granting a 30-day extension to the deadline for its regulated facilities to submit routine paperwork and reports.

Find more information on DEP’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA OFFICE OF FINANCIAL REGULATION

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF HIGHWAY SAFETY AND MOTOR VEHICLES

At the direction of Governor DeSantis, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) has issued an Emergency Order extending all Florida driver licenses, commercial driver licenses and identification cards that expire March 16 through April 30, 2020.

The Florida Highway Patrol is assisting with the implementation and enforcement of Executive Order 20-86 at the direction of Governor DeSantis.

Pursuant to Executive Order 20-52 issued by Governor DeSantis, FLHSMV Executive Director Rhodes has waived commercial truck hours of service regulations and other related regulations so that emergency supplies, equipment, commodities and resources can be moved more quickly and efficiently throughout the state.

Find more information on FLHSMV’s COVID-19 response here.

FLORIDA OFFICE OF INSURANCE REGULATION

The Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) has issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-06M providing guidance on the use of technology to help combat the spread of COVID-19, including encouraging insurers to broaden access to care for telehealth services, and requesting Pharmacy Benefit Managers to transition to an electronic audit process in order to avoid unnecessary risk and maintain social distancing.

OIR has issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-05M reminding insurers of applicable statutes regarding workers’ compensation insurance. Workers’ compensation insurers are expected to comply with all of the provisions of Florida’s Workers’ Compensation Law.

OIR has issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-03M directing all insurers and other entities regulated by OIR to review and update their business continuity and/or continuity of operations plans. Companies are directed to immediately contact OIR if their continuity plans are activated and/or if business operations become compromised so it can work with insurers to avoid any disruption in consumer services.

OIR has issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-04M providing general guidance on the treatment of policyholders as part of the state’s ongoing efforts to protect Floridians.

OIR has issued Informational Memorandum OIR-20-02M as a reminder to all health insurers, health maintenance organizations, and other health entities to allow for early prescription refills.

Find more information on OIR’s COVID-19 response here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF JUVENILE JUSTICE

The Florida Department of Juvenile Justice (DJJ) has suspended visitation at all state-operated juvenile detention centers and juvenile residential commitment programs until April 30, 2020.

DJJ has also instituted additional screening measures for essential personnel and vendors within juvenile facilities.

Find more information on DJJ’s COVID-19 response here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF LAW ENFORCEMENT

FDLE continues to monitor protests held across the nation in relation to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders for threats or violence.

FDLE continues to work with the Florida Police Chiefs Association and the Florida Sheriffs Association to monitor law enforcement staffing impacts and staffing needs due to COVID-19.

FDLE continues to work with all Florida law enforcement entities on obtaining PPE needs.

FDLE and FHP continue to facilitate the escort of testing collection kits statewide.

FDLE continues to work with the Florida Sheriffs Association and Florida Police Chiefs Association to provide support to FHP at I-10 and I-95 checkpoints.

FDLE continues to work with ESF-16 partners on airport screening missions.

Find more information on FDLE’s COVID-19 response here.​

FLORIDA LOTTERY

Effective March 23, Florida Lottery Headquarters and district offices are closed to the public until further notice.

Find more information on the Florida Lottery’s COVID-19 response here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT SERVICES

The Department of Management Services (DMS) launched a dedicated telework webpage (fl.gov) to provide resources and tutorials for employees and employers operating in a remote work environment.

At the Governor’s direction, DMS Secretary Jonathan Satter issued an emergency order to ensure federal benefits granted through The Families First Coronavirus Response Act are available to employees.

As directed in Executive Order 20-52, DMS has amended the state employee health plan benefits plan documents to expand covered telehealth benefits at no additional employee cost.

Also directed in Executive Order 20-52, DMS has amended the state employee health plan benefits plan documents to cover immunizations at participating in-network retail pharmacies at no cost to the member during this public health emergency.

Find more information on DMS’ COVID-19 response here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF MILITARY AFFAIRS

As of April 22, approximately 2,803 Florida National Guardsmen (FLNG) are currently deployed to support Florida’s response to COVID-19.

FLNG’s has expanded its support to mobile testing teams and the community-based and walk-up test sites. To date, the FLNG has assisted in the testing of more than 68,300 individuals for the COVID-19 virus.

FLNG medical professionals support the USACE ACF at the Miami Beach Convention Center as soon as final staff training is complete. FLNG will have 93 personnel on site to support 64 bed COVID Step Down medical facility.

FLNG continues to support the state’s COVID-19 response through augmentation to airport screening measures, statewide logistics support, coordination, planning and operational mission sets.

Find more information on DMA’s response to COVID-19 here.

AGENCY FOR PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES

APD’s Developmental Disabilities Defendant Program (DDDP) of Chattahoochee received 10 cases of KN95 masks as a donation from local businesses.

APD and the St. Johns County Health Department are working together to improve infection control measures at group homes. DOH is visiting homes and reviewing cleaning and sanitizing measures and proper usage of personal protective equipment. DOH is also providing any needed PPE to the facilities.

APD issued Emergency Order 20-03, which temporarily suspends face to face visits to administer the Questionnaire for Situational Information to determine the level of need of APD customers.

Find more information on APD’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE

The Department of Revenue has created a dedicated webpage to provide information to child support customers who have questions about the child support offset for Economic Impact Payments under the CARES Act. Under federal law, these payments are subject to federal offset for persons who owe past-due support.

The Department of Revenue (DOR) has a dedicated COVID-19 webpage for tax-related questions and information.

The Department also has a dedicated COVID-19 webpage for child support customers and alternative options for handling many child support case activities without visiting an office.

Find more information on DOR’s response to COVID-19 here.

CAREERSOURCE FLORIDA

Paper reemployment assistance applications are available at career centers statewide. Florida’s local workforce development boards are working with community partners, libraries, local legislators and other organizations for additional application distribution.

CareerSource Florida has launched an integrated public and business outreach campaign, Help is Here, a comprehensive resource for employment and business services for impacted Floridians.

For a list of the 24 local workforce development boards within the CareerSource Florida network and their contact information, please click here.

Find more information on CareerSource Florida’s response to COVID-19 here.

STATE UNIVERSITY SYSTEM OF FLORIDA

The State University System (SUS) has directed all state universities to continue remote instruction through the end of the spring semester.

The SUS has directed that traditional on-campus commencement ceremonies will not be held in May. Instead, each university is directed to develop an alternate schedule or method of delivery.

Find more information on SUS’ response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF STATE

Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 20-97, delaying elections in Pasco County at the request of Pasco County Supervisor of Elections Brian Corley.

On April 6, Secretary of State Laurel M. Lee announced the issuance of an emergency order and emergency rules to extend annual report filing deadlines for business entities, as well as outline changes to the candidate petition and candidate qualifying processes.

Find more information on the Florida Department of State’s Response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

Governor Ron DeSantis announced that the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is expediting several infrastructure projects throughout the state due to the reduction in traffic from COVID-19. Find more information about FDOT’s accelerated projects here.

FDOT is leading the coordination of DOH and the Florida Highway Patrol to implement Executive Order 20-86. To date, more than 8,800 traveler forms have been collected at the I-10 and I-95 checkpoints.

FDOT continues to coordinate with seaports across the state to monitor port activity.

FDOT continues to coordinate with public use airports, DOH and law enforcement to implement Executive Order 20-80. To date, more than 16,300 traveler forms have been collected at public use airports across the state.

Find more information on FDOT’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA DEPARTMENT OF VETERANS’ AFFAIRS

The Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs (FDVA) has restricted visitor access to its state veterans’ homes until further notice, with the exception of essential visitors. In addition, admissions in our network of state veterans’ homes are temporarily suspended.

Veterans who are concerned they may have symptoms of COVID-19, flu or the VISN 8 Clinical Contact Center toll free at (877) 741-3400 before coming to a VA facility. Clinicians are available to provide 24/7 virtual care and support, including nurse advice and triage.

To contact a teleworking FDVA Veterans’ Claims Examiner, call (727) 319-7440 or email VSO@fdva.state.fl.us.

Find more information on FDVA’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) continues to be in close communication with the Governor’s Office, the Florida Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) regarding the most recent COVID-19 status and guidance.

Find more information on FWC’s response to COVID-19 here.

FLORIDA HOUSING FINANCE CORPORATION

As the Florida Housing Finance Corporation (Florida Housing) continues to be committed to the health and well-being of all Floridians, we have compiled a list of resources with relevant information for homeowners, residents, developers, apartment owners, management companies, participating lenders, Realtors and SHIP administrators regarding COVID-19.

Find more information on Florida Housing’s response to COVID-19 here.

VISIT FLORIDA

VISIT FLORIDA’s four welcome centers are closed until further notice. VISIT FLORIDA welcome center staff members have been trained to provide customer service support for the Department of Economic Opportunity and are assisting with the influx of inquiries and calls from impacted businesses and workers throughout the state.

Find more information on VISIT FLORIDA’s response to COVID-19 here.

VOLUNTEER FLORIDA