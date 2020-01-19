The Nelons back in Bonifay

The Nelons will be singing at First Assembly of God of Bonifay Sunday evening, January 26, beginning at 6:00PM.

With tight family harmonies, timeless songs and a passion for worship, The Nelons have been captivating audiences for four decades.

Standing on the legacy of founder and patriarch Rex Nelon; Kelly, Jason, Amber and Autumn continue the family tradition with unparalleled vocal excellence, incomparable harmonies and stunning live performances. The group has recorded more than 35 albums with chart-topping Southern Gospel classics like “We Shall Wear a Robe and Crown,” “Come Morning,” and “O For a Thousand Tongues.”

Their awards and accolades include three Grammy Nominations, 7 Dove Awards, 14 Singing News Fan Awards and a People’s Choice Silver Telly Award for the concept video “Excuse Me, Are You Jesus?”

The Nelons won GMA DOVE AWARDS BLUEGRASS/COUNTRY/ROOTS RECORDED SONG OF THE YEAR 2017 for “When Grandpa Sang Amazing Grace.”

They are frequently featured on the best-selling Gaither Homecoming recordings and videos and have performed on The Grand Ole Opry, among other historic venues. The Nelons were honored with the opportunity to sing the patriotic classic, ‘God Bless America’ during the Laying of the Wreath Ceremony, to kick off the 2017 Presidential Inaugural events.

The Nelons were inducted into the Gospel Music Hall of Fame in 2016.

First Assembly of God is located at 1009 South Waukesha (Highway 79) in Bonifay. A love offering will be taken. For more information call 547- 0400. Pastor John Chance would like to invite everyone to attend this special evening of worship and music.