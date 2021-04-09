The Hoppers return to BCF

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) located in Graceville, Fla., is excited to announce that the inspirational gospel family The Hoppers will be in concert on Saturday, May 8, at 6:00 p.m. CST in the BCF Wellness Center. Tickets for the event are $12.00 per person and can be purchased in advanced in the BCF Business Office by calling (850) 263-3261 ext. 418 or online at www.baptistcollege.edu. Tickets will be available at the door.

One of America’s favorite families of gospel music, The Hoppers, continue to receive recognition and awards for a lifetime of sharing the gospel through music. Over the years, The Hoppers have been popular guest performers on the Gaither Homecoming Tour with accolades including Favorite Mixed Group, Favorite Soprano, Favorite Female Vocalist, Soprano Singer of the Year, and the Singing News Fan Awards for Favorite Soprano and Favorite Female Singer. The Hoppers are always a blessing whenever they perform. This past year with social distancing and the uncertainties of having live concerts, it will truly be an evening to remember as we safely gather together to worship.

Doors will open at 5:00 p.m. in the BCF Wellness Center for the 6:00 p.m. performance.