The “Big Red Bus” is coming to BCF

On February 12, faculty, staff, and students at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville, will come together with members of the community to give blood at the semiannual blood drive. The One Blood “Big Red Bus” will be on the BCF campus from 11:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. to accept blood donations to help replenish the local blood banks. The bus will be located along the sidewalk near the BCF Wellness Center. According to the event organizers, all donors will receive a free long sleeve t-shirt.

For more information on the upcoming blood drive at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.