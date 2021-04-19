“The Addams Family: A New Musical” to take the CHS stage

“The Addams Family: A New Musical” will take the CHS stage Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday, April 27, 29, and 30 at 7pm nightly.

General seating tickets are $10 for Adults and $5 for students. Tickets will be available at the door each night of the performance or from any cast member beginning Monday, April 19th.

Directed by Kevin Russell, the cast includes: Gabriel Jimenez as Gomez Addams, Braden Banta as Morticia Addams, Press Forward as Pugsley Addams, Shelby Brock as Wednesday Addams, James “JT” Cook as Fester Addams, Sarah Bush as Grandma, Nathanael Banta as Lurch, Noah Burdeshaw as Mal Beineke/US Gomez, Scarlette Clark as Alice Beineke/US Morticia, and Jerome Godwin III as Lucas Beineke. The Addams Ancestors include Allora Jones, Hailey Miller, Hayden Pavlus, Grace Armstrong, Landon Wages, Jenny Davenport, Gracie Lamb, Julian Pedraja, and Ethan Parker.

Mrs. Carrie Bennett and Miss Ashlyn Jefferies serve as ensemble and soloist coaches.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it’s every father’s nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family– a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he’s never done before– keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.

Chipley High School is located at 1545 Brickyard Road. For further information, you may contact Director Kevin Russell at chipleyhstheatre@gmail.com, or call 850-638-6100.

“The Addams Family: A New Musical” is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials are supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide 1180 Avenue of the Americas, Suite 640, New York, NY 10036. www.theatricalrights.com.