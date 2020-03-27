Thames obit

Sandra (Sapp) Thames, 70, passed into the arms of Jesus from a heart attack Thursday, March 26, 2020 sitting outside of her home in Pace, FL where she loved to spend time among the flowers and watching hummingbirds.

Sandra was born in Hartford, AL but raised in Bonifay, FL where she graduated from Holmes County High School in 1967. Sandra started her career with the State of Florida working as the secretary for the Provost of the University of West Florida. Sandra then transferred to the Department of Transportation for the remainder of her career with the State starting in Bonifay, FL and then transferring to Pensacola/Milton, FL until she retired in 2005.

While working for the State was her primary job, the thing she loved the most was being a loving wife to her husband and mother to her son. Sandra’s world revolved around her son, Arc, from the day she found out she was pregnant and for the rest of her life. Sandra was a devoted and loving wife to her husband, Harold, of which they would’ve celebrated 52 years of marriage June 15. Sandra also loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and read her Bible daily.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Bodie Edward and Vernell Sapp of Bonifay, FL and close friend/sister-in-law Jeanell Sapp, of Pensacola, FL.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, Harold Thames, of Pace, FL; son and daughter-in-law Arc & Josie Thames, of Pace, FL; brother Edward Devon Sapp, of Pensacola, FL; brother and sister-in-law Thomas and Glenda Smith of Dothan, AL; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Cemetery of Live Oak Assembly of God in Bonifay, FL Tuesday, March 31 at 11:00AM. The family will receive friends at 10:30AM. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made to either the “Live Oak Cemetery Fund” (c/o Larry Land, 2065 Highway 177A, Bonifay, Fl. 32425) or the “Rural Radio Preparedness Association” (non-profit) for which her son Arc leads to provide emergency communications to the community during times of severe weather or disasters (PO Box 961, Milton, FL 32572). Please note on your donations, “In memory of Sandra (Sapp) Thames”.