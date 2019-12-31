Terry obit

Mrs. Johnnie Mae Register Terry, age 102, of Dothan, Alabama and formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Saturday December 28, 2019 at her residence with her family at her bedside.

She was preceded in death by parents: Aaron and Donnie Bogar Register; and siblings.

She is survived by her granddaughter, Michelle Davis and her husband of Cocoa, Florida; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was a member of the Browntown Community Church in Graceville, Florida.

Celebration of life will be held 1 PM, Saturday, January 4, 2020 from sanctuary of Browntown Community Church, Browntown Community, Graceville, Florida.

Mrs. Terry will be laid to rest in the Saint John Cemetery, Singletary Road in Campbellton, FL under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville, Florida.