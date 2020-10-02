Teens charged in theft of motorcycles

HOLMES COUNTY – Five local teens are facing felony charges in connection to the theft of a motorcycle out of Bay County, and two of those subjects are additionally charged in the theft of a motorcycle from a Sellers Road residence in Holmes County.

The motorcycles were recovered Friday, September 18, from Urman Lane in Bonifay and ultimately returned to their respective owners.

Following a joint investigation with Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and Panama City Beach Police Department, it was determined those involved in theft of the motorcycle from Bay County were: 15-year-old James Winston Best, 17-year-old River Naveed Hendrix, 16-year-old Samuel Elliott Johnson, 17-year-old Cory Joshua Vincent Wise, and 18-year-old Aidan Lee Ivy, all of Bonifay.

Wise and Ivy are also charged with burglary of a structure and grand theft of a motor vehicle in relation to the theft of the motorcycle from Sellers Road.