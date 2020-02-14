Teacher workshop Mar. 7 at Chipola

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Future Educators Club will host its 12th Annual Teacher Workshop, Saturday, Mar. 7, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Teachers and students interested in a career in education are invited to attend. The Keynote Speaker will be Dr. Dakeyan Graham, the 2020 Florida Teacher of the Year.

Chipola Teacher Education students with the assistance of the education faculty, staff, and education graduates will present the free workshop. The day will include sessions for elementary, middle, and high school teachers in Math, Science, Reading, English, ESOL and ESE. Students will present hands-on activities that can be used in the classroom along with samples for teachers to use in their own classrooms. There will also be drawings for door prizes.

Sessions include: Meaningful, Standards-Driven Bellringers (Grades 5-12) Anna Beth Rackley and Troy Rackley; Garden to Table/Get Ready, Get Set, GROW! (Grades K-5) Agriculture in the Classroom; Pi Day! (Grades 6-12 Math) Stephanie Ward; Choose Your Path! Parallel and Series Circuits and More! (Grades 3-5 Science) Dr. Amanda Clark; Implementing Small Groups with Success (Grades 2-5 Reading/Math) Kaylor Collins; Why I Am a Teacher! (Grades K-12) JaJuan Clark; A Strategic Approach to Addition and Subtraction (Grades K-2 Math) Orgio Math Company; A Strategic Approach to Multiplication and Division (Grades 3-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; Supporting Student Success in Solving Problems (Grades 1-5 Math) Orgio Math Company; Tomorrow’s Teachers: A Classroom is Waiting (intended for high school and college students) Mackenzie Johnson; “Art is Everywhere” (Grades K-6); Sprout House (Grades 2-4 Science); Minute to Stem It! (Grades K-6 STEM); Manipulating Math (Grades K-6 ESE Math); Teaching Fractions with Food (Grade 3 Math).

The workshop will be held in the Literature/Language (Building Z). Registration begins at 8 a.m., with the first session at 8:30 a.m.

To ensure that sufficient materials are available, please RSVP to FEC Sponsor Casey Dowgul at dowgulc@chipola.edu or phone 850-718-2449.