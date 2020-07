Tri-County Chipley Head Start has re-opened for the 2020-2021 school term. They are located at 1264 South Boulevard in Chipley (behind the Tom Thumb Store). Tri-County Community Council, Inc. Head Start program is a program that serves children who are 3 or 4 by September 1st and whose families meet the income guidelines. The goal is to prepare children for Kindergarten. Mission: Investing in children today for a better tomorrow.

License #C14WS8002 (850)638-9800 Fax (850)638-2619