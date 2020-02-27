Taylor obit

Mrs. Joyce Marie Taylor, age 83, of Bonifay, Florida passed away February 24, 2020 at Grandview Assisted Living.

She was born September 9, 1936 in Pinconning, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carleth ‘Bill’ Edward Taylor.

Mrs. Taylor is survived by a grandson, Chad Edwards and Kim of Pinconning, MI; a granddaughter, Sara Swift & Jason of Midland, MI; three great-grandchildren, Dakota, Samantha and Erika; a sister-in-law, Betty Taylor of Bonifay, FL.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Friday, February 28, 2020, in the Bethlehem Methodist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 PM Friday at Peel Funeral Home.