Taylor obit

Mary Armor Taylor, 64 of Graceville passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the University of Alabama Hospital in Birmingham, Alabama.

A Celebration of Her Life will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Sister Lucy “NuNu” Miller and Bro. Chester Padgett officiating, James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home 10 a.m. until time of service.

Mary was born at Flowers Hospital in Dothan, Alabama on May 19, 1955. She was a graduate of Santa Rosa Christian Academy and a graduate of West Florida University where she received her BA in nursing. After working in other cities for a few years, Mary settled in Graceville. She was known throughout the local community with her commitment and love of helping families through her work with the local Hospice. Mary was a die-hard Florida Seminole fan “Go Noles” and she truly loved her community and Graceville roots.

Preceded in death by father and mother, James Clinton “JC” and Frances Morrow Taylor, grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Morrow; four uncles G.W. Morrow, Jr., John Morrow, Joe Morrow and Andy Morrow.

Mary is survived by her brother George “Skip” Taylor who resides in Georgia along with his teenage daughter Natalie Frances Taylor. Natalie unknowingly gave Mary the feeling of what true love for another is and the reason for her to personally fight to survive through the years of sickness she endured. Mary is survived also by her aunt Jeannette Morrow, one uncle Dr. Andy Orestano, New Orleans, LA; several cousins and her beloved fur-baby “Mini B”.