Taylor arrested on drug charges

During the early morning hours of March 22, officers of the Chipley Police Department observed an individual with a known active warrant in the area of Motel Drive. The subject was subsequently arrested. After the arrest the subject stated to officers that there was methamphetamine in his motel room and that it would be in the co-occupants purse.

Officers then confronted the female room occupant, identified as Leeazia M. Taylor, 27, of Marianna, Florida. Taylor when confronted with the accusation, grabbed her wallet from the bed and opened it, where officers observed a package found to contain Methamphetamine in it, fall from the wallet to the floor.

Taylor was placed under arrest and transported to the Washington County jail where she was booked on the charge of: Possession of a Controlled Substance without a prescription.