Tatum obit

Margie L Brooks Tatum, 91, of Marianna, FL passed away at her home on Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by family.

Margie was born on May 9, 1929 to Pearly and Mary Sewell Brooks in Altha, FL. She married Clifford Tatum on Dec 11, 1946. She retired as a seamstress from Warner Bros then provided childcare for many decades.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; and siblings, Annie Lee Carter, Bertie Whitus, Fannie Hutchison, Ruby Mercer, and Lewis Brooks.

Survivors include children, Austin Tatum (Susan) and Tommy Tatum of Tallahassee, Carolyn Skipper (Wade) of Kynesville, Charlotte McClendon Marcum (Fred) and Alethea Roberts Mathis of Marianna; grandchildren, Meaghan McClendon, Justin Roberts, and Joshua Roberts of Marianna, Brinson Tatum (Liz), Brandi Tatum Babb (C.J.), Michael Tatum, and Kathryn Tatum of Tallahassee, ReAnna Roberts Murphy (Michael) of Callaway, Elizabeth Tatum Athans (Bill) of Clermont, Hudson Roberts of Tennessee, Anthony Skipper (Sharmi) of New Jersey, and Allison Skipper Bruner of Nevada; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Annette Hagans, and brothers, Leon Brooks, James Brooks, and Richard Brooks.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 10 AM in the Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church in Marianna with Rev. Dr. Nathan Attwood officiating. Interment will follow in Old Shiloh Cemetery in Altha, FL., with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 30, 2020 from 5:30-7 PM at The Wesley Center at First United Methodist Church in Marianna. Attendees are requested to wear masks and maintain social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emerald Coast Hospice or other charity.