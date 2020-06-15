Task Force rounds up local drug dealers

The Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of investigators with the Chipley Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, recently conducted a round-up of local drug dealers.

Task Force investigators worked narcotics related investigations over the past several months that led to the arrest of individuals for the sale of illegal narcotics, consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription pills.

Jared L. Jones, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Willie L. Sharpe, 58, of Chipley – Sale of Cocaine / Sale of Methamphetamine

Marcus K. Fournier, 21 of Bonifay – Sale of Methamphetamine

Nadine R. Nadery, 38, of Cottondale – Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Prescription Drugs

Sebastian L. Dilsaver, 27, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Jesse J. Cormier, 43, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Daniel Morris, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Prescription Drugs / Sale of Marijuana

Jason A. Thomas, 21, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine

Still At Large:

Charles A. Walker – Sale of Methamphetamine

Justin D. Lester – Sale of MDMA