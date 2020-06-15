Task Force rounds up local drug dealers

The Washington County Drug Task Force, comprised of investigators with the Chipley Police Department and Washington County Sheriff’s Office, recently conducted a round-up of local drug dealers.
Task Force investigators worked narcotics related investigations over the past several months that led to the arrest of individuals for the sale of illegal narcotics, consisting of methamphetamine, MDMA, cocaine, and prescription pills.
Jared L. Jones, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Willie L. Sharpe, 58, of Chipley – Sale of Cocaine / Sale of Methamphetamine
Marcus K. Fournier, 21 of Bonifay – Sale of Methamphetamine
Nadine R. Nadery, 38, of Cottondale – Sale of Methamphetamine / Sale of Prescription Drugs
Sebastian L. Dilsaver, 27, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Jesse J. Cormier, 43, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Daniel Morris, 23, of Chipley – Sale of Prescription Drugs / Sale of Marijuana
Jason A. Thomas, 21, of Chipley – Sale of Methamphetamine
Still At Large:
Charles A. Walker – Sale of Methamphetamine
Justin D. Lester – Sale of MDMA