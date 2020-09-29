Tardif obit

Mrs. LaVonne Janet Tardif, age 84, of Bonifay, FL, passed away September 27, 2020 at Doctors Memorial Hospital in Bonifay.

She was born October 9, 1935 in Eagle Lake, FL, to the late Lewis Earnest Hord and Grace Hill Hord.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Tardif was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Tardif, six sisters, Lillian Heeb, Deborah Daley, Vivian Barr, Imogene Ward, Evelyn Swilley and Rebecca Dismukes, and three brothers, David Hord, Stephen Hord and Lewis Hord.

Mrs. Tardif is survived by one daughter, Marsha Bailey and husband David of Ft. Walton Beach; two granddaughters, Rebecca Post and husband Chris of Columbia, SC, and Deborah Bailey of Lake City; three great-grandchildren, Anthony Fransen, Katherine Fransen, and Scarlett Palmer; numerous nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 1:30 PM Thursday, October 1, in the Bonifay Cemetery. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.