Tall ship, La Nina, to land in Pensacola

Pensacola, FL, – On Friday, September 11th, The Nina, replica of the historic caravel, will open in Pensacola. The ship will be docked at the Palafox Pier, 997 South Palafox Street, until her departure early Wednesday, September 16th.

The ‘Nina’ was built completely by hand and without the use of power tools. Archaeology magazine called the ship “the most historically accurate caravel replica ever built”. The caravel was the style of ship preferred by Age of Exploration explorers such as Bartholomew Diaz, Gaspar Corte-Real and Christopher Columbus. Historians consider the caravel the Space Shuttle of the 15th century.

While in port, the general public is invited to explore the Nina, an authentic floating museum. Admission charge is $5 anyone 5 years and older. Children 4 and under are Free. The ship is open every day from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. No reservations necessary.

For more information or to schedule a group tour, please call 787-672-2152 or visit the website ninapinta.org. Guided group tours will be limited to 10 people.

We are practicing social distancing. Please keep 6 feet apart and wear a face covering on arrival. General public will be staggered to ensure safety for both crew and guests.

Dates and times are subject to change due to inclement weather.