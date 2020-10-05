Tadlock obit

Randy was born Randall Craig Tadlock on November 15, 1951 in Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and passed from this life on October 3, 2020 at the age of 68.

Randy was a military brat and saw a lot of this great world at an early age. He mostly grew up in Geneva, Alabama where he graduated from High school.

Soon after graduation he moved to Chipley, Florida where he met and later married Illeta Baker on March 25, 1972. They had three children, Wendy Leigh born January 31, 1973, Amanda Leigh born on October 11, 1974, and Randall Craig Jr. born on May 13, 1977. Randy was proud of his family and took pride in doing things that helped his family get along in life. Randy said he never had a goal in life except to meet a good woman and raise good children. Randy looked back proudly at the fact that no one went hungry and no one did without in his house. He said, “We didn’t have the best but I did my best to see that everyone was taken care of to the best of my ability”. I hope I never left my children with any baggage that they had to overcome. I tried to be as faithful to my children as I was my wife. Over the years Randy worked as a bag boy, a dairy man, an upholsterer, a security guard, a convenient store clerk and a semi truck driver long haul. Truck driving was what he always wanted to do. He took his wife on the road with him as often as he could. He taught his son, Craig, how to drive a semi. Randy tried to get into better health while driving a semi because his health was beginning to fail. He got a dog which made him stop more frequently and walk. They found he had blood sugar problems and started eating better. He quit smoking and when offered a cup of coffee he would say because he was going bald that coffee was bad for his hair. Some of his truck driving friends would tell him, “ you don drink coffee, and you don’t smoke, and you don’t cuss or drink, you will never make a truck driver.” Sixteen years later I decided they were right. A series of health issues caught Randy in 2006. He had two cancer surgeries, his intestines quit working, he had a massive heart attack, open heart surgery and congestive heart failure. These happened in about two months. This slowed him down. He told people how tough he was. One day two buzzards tried to eat him. After one bite of him they gave up. As they were flying off the buzzards were heard saying, “Boy that Randy is too tough to eat.” Randy loved to tell a joke and he enjoyed singing. Now the angels are standing with folded wings listening to him hit every note perfectly as he praises God and his Son in heaven. I’ve often said that I’ve been applying for the job of “Pushing up daisies.” Well I finally got my application through and got the job. One thing for sure, those of you that get to heaven with me, we will see each other more often and enjoy things in Heaven much longer there than we ever have here on Earth.

Randy was preceded in death by his father, James Clifton Tadlock; brother: Ronnie Tadlock.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Illeta B. Tadlock of Chipley, Florida; mother: Mary Brazile of Westville, Florida; two daughters: Wendy Tadlock of Chipley, Florida, Amanda Dykes of Panama City, Florida; son: Craig Tadlock and wife Mandy of Graceville, Florida; three brothers: Jim Tadlock and wife Nancy of Dothan, Alabama, Tim Miller of Westville, Florida, Greg Miller of Westville, Florida; five grandchildren: Keyth Broome and wife Marisa, Ricky Fitzner Jr., Kevin Broome, Tyler Tadlock, and Johnny Dykes.

Graveside funeral services will be held 1PM Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Wachob Cemetery in Chipley, Florida, with Bro. Cloys Joiner officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 5-7PM Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Obert Funeral Home located at 1556 Brickyard Road, Chipley, Florida 32428.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Covenant Hospice of Marianna. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his honor to Covenant Hospice of Marianna, 4215 Kelson Avenue, Suite E, Marianna, Florida 32446.

In consideration of public health the family request that those who wish to attend the service to please wear a mask or face covering and adhere to all social distancing guidelines.