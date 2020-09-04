Swords obit

Jerry E. Swords, 78 of Graceville, Florida, entered his eternal home on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at his residence.

Jerry was born in Arlington, Georgia, on June 30, 1942 to the late Cecil Thomas Swords and Myrtice Dykes Swords. He was manager/salesman of Southern United Insurance Company from 1965-1986. In 1987 he opened his own business working until his retirement. Jerry was a kind and caring gentleman always looking out for the needs of others, especially his beloved wife and family. He was of the Assembly of God faith and was attending New Life Fellowship in Chipley, Florida. “Jerry was a walking talking act of kindness.”

A Home-going service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Bros. Vince Spencer, Johnny Shepherd and Jimmie Williams officiating. Burial will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery with James & Lipford Funeral Home in Graceville directing.

Family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday, 1 p.m. until time of service.

Preceded in death by his parents, three brothers Tom, Clyde and Larry Swords, one sister Sara Jones.

Survived by his loving wife Linda Swords, Graceville, three daughters Denise (James) Geier, Brooks, GA, Rita (David) Deal, Midland City, AL, Lori Chitty, Graceville; one brother Jimmy (Johanne) Swords, Albany, GA, one sister Shelby Jean Deal, Cuthbert, GA; six grandchildren Anna (Jordan) Bell, Trey Geier, Avery (Corey) Owens, Nathan Deal, Jonathan Malloy, Ethan Malloy; two great grandchildren Rylie Bell, Rowan Bell; a host of nieces and nephews.

Flowers accepted or those wishing can make memorials to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research Grand Central Station P.O. Box 4777 New York, New York 10163.