Suspicious vehicle at community park results in two arrests

HOLMES COUNTY – Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office arrested two individuals Monday, March 2, after following up on a concerned citizen’s report of a suspicious vehicle at a Westville park.

Deputies responded to the call shortly before 8 p.m. and made contact with 34-year-old Katheryn M. Kirkland of Gaskin, Florida and 40-year-old Mark J. Nelson of DeFuniak Springs, who stated the vehicle was disabled and that roadside assistance was on the way.

A search of the vehicle ensued as the result of the interaction, during which deputies located a lunchbox containing a baggie of methamphetamine determined to belong to Nelson, as well as multiple syringes inside Kirkland’s purse, including one that was loaded with a substance that tested positive for methamphetamine.

Deputies also located a syringe along the roadside, which they were able to determine Nelson had disposed of earlier.

Kirkland is charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Nelson is charged with possession of methamphetamine and destroying/tampering with evidence.