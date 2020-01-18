Suspicious person report results in drug arrest

HOLMES COUNTY, FLA. – A report of a suspicious person resulted in the arrest of a Bonifay man Thursday, January 16.

Deputies responded to the call around 9:30 that morning at a Horseshoe Loop address, where they discovered an individual sleeping in a wooded area.

Deputies made contact with the subject, identified as 56-year-old Curtis Ray Harrison, Jr., and advised that he needed to leave the premises, as he was on private property.

As Harrison was gathering his belongings, deputies observed him pick up a glass smoking pipe that contained burnt residue and subsequently detained him for possession of drug paraphernalia.

As the interaction continued, Harrison was found to also be in possession of methamphetamine and marijuana.

Harrison was arrested and is charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana (less than 20 grams), and possession of paraphernalia.