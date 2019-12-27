Suspects charged, property recovered in burglary and theft

WESTVILLE – Two juveniles are facing felony charges following a December 23 burglary and theft that occurred on Vaughn River Road.

Deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident shortly before ‪5:30 p.m.‬ and made contact with the victim, who reported the theft of several items, including a 2011 Ford truck, two ATVs, and numerous tools valued at several thousands of dollars.

The ATVs were quickly recovered after being found abandoned in Holmes County.

The suspects, later identified as 17-year-old Dakota J. Lentz and 15-year-old Camden J. Lentz, both of Westville, had driven the stolen truck into Washington County, where they were detained by Washington County Sheriff’s deputies.

The rest of the stolen property was then recovered and returned to its owner.

Dakota Lentz has a prior history of burglary and theft, including grand theft in 2018.

Both subjects are charged with one count of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and two counts of theft.

Sheriff John Tate would like to thank Washington County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this case.