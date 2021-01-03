Suspects arrested in Washington County for child abduction

The Florida Highway Patrol received information on January 3 from the Panama City Beach Police Department (PCBPD) of an armed child abduction.

The suspects, a male and female, were traveling in a dark color Ford Fusion with a Missouri license plate and with the abducted 5-month-old child inside the vehicle.

An FHP trooper observed a Ford Fusion traveling northbound on SR-77 in the area of I-10, matching the descriptions given by PCBPD. The trooper followed the Ford Fusion into the Walmart gas station at SR-77 in Chipley.

The trooper then conducted a traffic stop and apprehended both suspects (29 year old male of St. Louis, MO, and 32 year old female of St. Louis, MO) and recovered the child. The child was unharmed and is now in the care of the Department of Children and Families (DCF) until arrangements are made to reunite the child with her family.

The FHP was assisted on-scene by the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Chipley Police Department, DCF and PCBPD.