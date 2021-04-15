Surovec obit

Janet Hill Surovec, age 73, of Cleveland, Georgia, passed from this life on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at her home.

She was born April 13, 1948 in Marianna, Florida to the late J.D. and Hazel Hill. Janet graduated from Marianna High School and Chipola Junior College. She worked for several years at Inez’s Dress Shop and Beauty Salon and then worked for and retired from the State of Florida.

Survivors include husband, Francis Surovec of Cleveland, GA; brother, Hilton Hill (wife, Cindy) of Maggie Valley, NC; niece, Lauren Queen (husband, Kiffin) of Maggie Valley, NC; nephew, Jordon Hill (wife, Hannah) of Johnson City, TN; and a special great niece. Also surviving are her cousin-sister, Ellen Hill, as well as numerous other thoughtful and caring cousins.

Funeral services will be 1:30 PM, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 with Bobby Hall officiating and James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Interment will follow at Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes directing.

The family will receive friends 12:00 PM to 1:30 PM prior to the funeral service at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.