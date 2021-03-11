In recognition of Sunshine Week (March 14 – 20, 2021), the Washington County Clerk of Court is honoring Florida’s commitment to government in the sunshine. Clerks play a vital role in providing access to important documents, including court and official records.

Florida has an extensive history of protecting citizens’ rights to have access to public information. Beginning in 1909 with the Public Records Law and evolving to the Sunshine Law, Florida has long supported providing access and the ability to participate in government. Florida’s Sunshine Laws rank among the strongest in the country, demonstrating the state’s commitment to protecting residents’ rights to remain informed and engaged.

“Our State’s commitment to maintain an open government and access to public information, is just one of the many reasons that Florida is a great place to live and work,” said Lora C. Bell, Washington County Clerk of Court and Comptroller. “Year round, but especially during Sunshine Week, I would like to encourage our public to be active, engaged members of our community. Sunshine Week is a great time to reflect on the value of open government and explore your right to access public information.”

While Sunshine Week is only once a year, Clerks uphold government transparency with accurate recordkeeping and efficient reporting every day. Clerks are committed to serving the public and maintaining access to records and information. While Clerks provide a myriad of services for residents every day, granting records requests is among one of their greatest privileges.

Florida Court Clerks & Comptrollers encourages constituents to take full advantage of the information they have at their disposal year-round. For more information about public records in Washington County, please visit www.washingtonclerk.com, or if you would like more information in regards to Sunshine Week, please visit www.Sunshineweek.org.