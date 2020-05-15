Summer just isn’t summer without 4-H camp

For years, campers have enjoyed a week at 4-H Camp and have participated in day camps in their home counties. But this summer, those traditional activities have been put on hold.

4-H Agents in the Florida panhandle know that summer just isn’t summer without 4-H camps. So, they are bringing summer camp to you! Beginning May 15th, registration is open for these virtual summer camps:

· Range Ready Shotgun Camp

· The Culinary Arts

· Tailgate Grilling

· Lead with 4-H

· 4-H Graphic Design Project

· 4-H STEM Challenge – Roller Coaster Science

· From Seed to Food and Plant to Plate

· Having Sew Much Fun

· Small Animal Livestock

· #HoneyBees

· W.O.L.F. Camp – Wildlife & Outdoors Leadership Focus

· And others…

4-H Virtual Summer Camps are open to youth ages 5-18 years old, and you don’t have to be a current 4-H member to participate. They are also free of charge! For complete camp descriptions and the ages they are geared towards, go to https://sites.google.com/ufl.edu/virtual4h/home.

Read more about the camps on the website, then click the registration link. Enter your camper’s information, and choose the camps you want your child to participate in. Once your camper is registered, you’ll be contacted by a 4-H agent through the email address you provide. They’ll send you a direct link to your virtual camp page along with a list of supplies you’ll need. All camps are formatted to work on computers, tablets, and smartphones.

If you have any questions, please contact Niki Crawson, Holmes County 4-H Agent, at ncrawson@ufl.edu or 850-547-1108.

For more information about 4-H in your county, find your local UF/IFAS Extension office.