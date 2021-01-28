Sullivan obit

Barbara Louise Sullivan, age 71 of Graceville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, January 27, 2021 at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley, Florida.

Barbara was born on May 1, 1949 in Ruskin, Florida to Charles Rice and Doris Miller Rice. She worked in food service, most recently at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital. Barbara was of the Christian faith and was a proud supporter of the newly founded, Truth Church in Chipley, Florida. She loved her friends, her fur-babies: Jax and Bella, and her precious grandchildren whom she enjoyed watching play sports. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charles and Doris Rice; sisters: Faye Williams, Pat Newberry.

She is survived by her husband: Kevin Sullivan of Graceville, Florida; daughter: Dena Cooper (Kelt) of Graceville, Florida; son: Charley Sullivan (Ashley) of Graceville, Florida; brother: John Rice (Charlene) of Cottondale, Florida; grandchildren: Bryan, Kelcy, Marlee, Cade.

A Graveside Funeral Service will be held at 2PM on Saturday, January 30, 2021 at Salem United Methodist Cemetery in Graceville, Florida with Pastor Ray Corbitt officiating. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family would like to sincerely thank all of the doctors, nurses, and staff at the Northwest Florida Community Hospital for their compassion and devoted care during this difficult time.