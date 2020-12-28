Suggs obit

Eric Anthony Suggs, age 67, of Crestview, FL passed from this life on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He was born on March 1, 1953 in De Funiak Springs, FL to the late Milledge J. and Lille Mae (Roberts) Suggs.

He is survived by his brothers, Michael J. Suggs and his wife Tamela of Crestview, FL, Milledge Steen Suggs of Ebro, FL, sisters, Millie Renee Luczaj and husband Terry of New Hope, FL, Linda Gail Henderson of Vernon, FL.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Spring Valley Holiness Church in Ebro, FL. Visitation will be held from 10:00-11:00 A.M. Reverend Rossie Bryant will be officiating. Interment will follow at Ebro City Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

