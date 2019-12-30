Subject in custody after pursuit that spanned two counties

HOLMES COUNTY – A Walton County man is in custody after leading deputies with Holmes and Walton County Sheriff’s Offices on a pursuit that began on Highway 185 in Holmes County and ended in the area of Sandspur Road and Highway 2 in Walton County.

A HCSO deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop shortly after 9:30 a.m. Monday, December 30, on a vehicle driven by 60-year-old David Wayne McCormick. McCormick refused to stop, fleeing on Highway 185 and crossing into Walton County where he was apprehended and then transported to the Walton County Jail.

McCormick is charged in Holmes County with fleeing and eluding, reckless driving, and other traffic infractions. Charges are pending in Walton County as well.