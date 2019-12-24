Suber obit

Evelyn Williford Bishop Suber, 77, of Grand Ridge died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at her home.

She was born in Marianna, October 13, 1942 to the late William Preston Williford and Irene Bryant Williford. She was a homemaker and a member of Inwood Baptist Church. She was a member of Grand Ridge/Marianna Eastern Star Chapter #129.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Marcus Bishop. Survivors include her husband of 47 1/2 years, J. D. Suber of Grand Ridge; son, Craig Bishop (Kim) of Marianna; daughter, Karen Bishop McGruder, (Bill) of Brentwood, TN.; son, John Suber of Dellwood; daughter, Janet Suber Rabon, (Josh); eleven grandchildren, Melinda, Marcus, Caroline and Emily Bishop; Justin Gibson and Wyatt McGruder; Christin Suber Patrick (Terron), Makayla Suber; Jacqualyn, Jordan and Jude Rabon; two great-grandchildren, Aurelius Bishop and Mavrik Baxter; Siblings, Bill, Jack and Joe Williford; Shirley Viers, Johnny Williford and Linda Benpon. several nieces and nephews; Special thanks to Linda for your care and love to our mom;

Funeral services will be at 11 am, Friday, December 27, 2019 at El Bethel Assembly of God in Grand Ridge with Pastor Clinton Howell officiating. Interment will follow in Dykes Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 am, one hour prior to funeral time at El Bethel Church.