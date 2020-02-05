Stubbs obit

Claude Olan Stubbs, age 78, of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center. He was born on March 5, 1941 in Panama City, FL to the late Harry M. Stubbs and Minnie T. (Lowery) Stubbs.

Mr. Stubbs served in the Army National Guard for 25 years and also retired from the Department of Transportation.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Stubbs, two sisters, Glennis Lesect and Mary Starling, two brothers, Lavent Stubbs and Lloyd Stubbs.

Survivors include, one son, Thomas Stubbs and wife Carla of Bonifay, FL, two daughters, Angie Boyette and husband Dennis of Chipley, FL, Susan A. Lawrence and husband Sheldon of Chipley, FL, seven grandchildren, Malachi Lawrence, Derek Boyette, Daniel Boyette, Elizabeth Stubbs, Greenleigh Stubbs, Felecity Stubbs, Bennett Stubbs, one great grandchild, two sisters, Gwen Smith and Ester Taylor, three brothers, Elwin Thompson, Otis Stubbs and Kenny Stubbs.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church of Chipley from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at New Life Fellowship Church with Reverend Bobby Thompson officiating. Interment will follow at Wachob Forest Lawn Cemetery. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

