Stuart obit

Kenna Virginia “Gina” Stuart, 76, of Marianna, FL, died Sunday, October 25, 2020 at Westminster Oaks in Tallahassee, FL.

Gina was a graduate of Marianna High School and continued her education at Pensacola Junior College School of Dental Hygiene. She later obtained her license to sell real estate and went on to become a Real Estate Broker.

A Marianna native, she was the Owner/Broker at K.B. Connor Real Estate for 34 years and finished her real estate career at Chipola Realty. Throughout the years she served her community through the Marianna Junior Woman’s Club, Pilot Club and most recently Altrusa Club. She was appointed by the Governor to the Florida Real Estate Commission where she served for 13 years as a member, Vice Chairperson and Chairperson.

She was a member of the Florida Association of Realtors, Chipola Area Board of Realtors, and served as the State Committeewoman for the Republican Party of Florida. She was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna and served as an Elder. Her 19 years serving on the Chipola College Board of Trustees was truly one of her prized positions.

She always had a smile, loved all people and never met a stranger.

Gina was preceded in death by her husband, Winston Stuart, Jr.; parents, Kenneth (K.B.) and Fay Luke Connor; and brother, Chris Connor.

She is survived by her daughters, Laurie Ward and husband, Allen of Marianna, and Elizabeth West and husband, Murray of Ashford, AL; grandchildren, Whitney Burleson and husband, Jim of Tallahassee, Connor Oliver and husband, Cameron of Marianna, and Abigail and Sydney West of Ashford, AL; great grandchildren, Mabry and Wilder Burleson, and Emmalee Fay Oliver; sister, Karen Shockley and husband, Bill; brother, Ken Connor and wife, Amy; sister-in-law, Catherine Connor; along with a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the First Presbyterian Church with Reverend John Wamsley officiating. Private entombment will be held at a later date.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Marianna Chapel Funeral Home.

Due to the Covid pandemic, the family has requested that face covering be worn.

Memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Marianna and the Chipola College Foundation.