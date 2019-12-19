Striping operations on State Road 79

Crews will perform striping operation during daytime hours on State Road 79 from Reedy Branch bridge in Washington County to south of Interstate 10 in Holmes County Friday, Dec. 20 through Sunday, Dec. 22. A slow-moving vehicle will be utilized to perform the work, motorists may encounter minor delays.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to watch for construction equipment entering and exiting the roadway. Speeding fines are double when workers are present.