Streeter obit

Mrs. Cubie Watford Streeter, age 79, of Graceville Saint Peter Community went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 23, 2020 at her residence.

She was a member of Antioch Missionary Baptist Church, Slocomb, Alabama.

She was preceded in death by her parents: Charlie Sr. and Jennie B. Richard Watford; her husband, Robert Streeter; a son, Willie Ray Streeter; a grandson, Rafael Sinclair; and siblings: Walter, Johnny and James.

She was survived by her children: Billy Ray and wife Sharon Streeter of Dothan, AL, Lawanda Streeter of Slocomb, AL, and Ellen East of Fort Pierce; four grandchildren; ten great grandchildren: siblings: Mattie and husband Johnny Griggs of Slocomb, AL, Annie Reynolds of Dothan, AL, Lester and husband Ben Williams of Orlando, Betty Barnes of Orlando, Emma Pittman of Dothan, AL, Joe (Rayvina) Streeter of Chipley, and Charlie Jr. (Emma) Streeter of Slocomb, AL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Facial masks and social distancing will be required for all services.

Public visitation will be 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, July 27, in the M. Sue and Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville.

A celebration of life will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 28, at the Antioch Cemetery (Antioch Community) Slocomb, AL, under the directions of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.