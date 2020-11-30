Street obit

Richard Oscar Street, age 68 of Vernon, Florida passed away on November 28, 2020 at his residence.

Richard was born on March 25, 1952 in Marianna, Florida to Oscar Street and Mary Reddick. He enjoyed saltwater fishing, singing, and spending quality time with his children and grandchildren. Richard had a love for music, especially old classics by Dean Martin. He was employed by the Washington County School Board as a bus driver, and also drove a bus for the W.I.S.E kids and he had a big heart for the forgotten.

He is survived by his father: Oscar Street of Ft. Walton, FL; mother: Mary Sanders of Vernon, FL; son: Richard Street (Janell) of Tallahassee, FL; daughter: Katie Jones (Melvin) of Tallahassee, FL; two brothers; one sister; grandchildren: Ava Jones, Malakai Jones, Sage Street, Phoenix Street, Nayeli Gaitan.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.