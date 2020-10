submitted by Karen Mashburn

Second grade classes at Kate M. Smith Elementary School are celebrating fall with the creation of Story Book Pumpkins. Children were asked to choose a story book character, and decorate a pumpkin to resemble that character. We had so many creative projects brought in depicting characters like Clifford the Big Red Dog, Pete the Cat, Fancy Nancy, and so many more. The students did a wonderful job and the pumpkins graced the shelves of the library for the week.