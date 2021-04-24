Stone crab season ends May 2

Florida’s recreational and commercial stone crab seasons in state and federal waters will come to a close May 2, with the last day of harvest being May 1. This annual season closure date was modified last year as part of a suite of changes that were made in response to a long-term decline in harvest and because the stone crab fishery is likely undergoing overfishing. These changes are intended to increase the stone crab population and build resiliency in the fishery.

For more information on harvesting stone crabs for recreation, trap specifications, commercial stone crab regulations and licensing information, go online to MyFWC.com/Marine.

Keep up-to-date with saltwater and freshwater fishing regulations on your phone by downloading the Fish Rules app in the App Store or Google Play. Learn more at FishRulesApp.com.