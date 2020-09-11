Stolen vehicle ends in two arrests

A vehicle, reported stolen, was recovered and resulted in the arrest of two Washington County men.

On September 9th, just before noon, a call came into the Washington County Communications Center on a stolen 2012 Ford Fusion. Less than 24 hours later, the Washington County Sheriff Office deputies had located the vehicle in the St. Matthews Rd. area. After a short pursuit and flee on foot, the driver, 16-year-old, Zachary Tyre Nettles, surrendered.

Investigators then made contact with the victim and another witness which confirmed the other occupant of the vehicle was, 18-year-old, Taj Davon Smith, of Chipley, FL.

Both men were arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle.