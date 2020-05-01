Stolen property

Holmes County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying the individual who stole a child’s swing set from a residence on Highway 81 in the Prosperity Community.

A Sportspower Almansor metal swing was taken from the home around noon Thursday, April 30.

The suspect was possibly driving a white Chevrolet or GMC extended cab truck with a trailer attached.

Anyone with any information on this theft is asked to contact HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.

Stock photos for description of both the swing and the vehicle that was possibly involved …