Stolen car

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier tonight that they were searching for a 2004 silver Honda Civic reported stolen around 8:30 p.m.

The vehicle has been located at a residence in the area of Messer Lane off 79.

Law enforcement is now looking for the suspect, who is believed to have taken off on foot in the same area.

Suspect is described as a white male wearing jeans, work boots, and a camp jacket.

A K-9 tracking team is en route to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO at 850-547-3681, option 1.