Stokes obit

Christopher Dean Stokes, II, 38, of Marianna, FL, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his residence.

Chris graduated with his Masters in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from Troy State University. He also earned a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of West Florida. His early counseling experience was working with addictions counseling, providing services at Pensacola Metro Center, Corrections Corporation of America in Graceville, Florida, and Living Waters in Headland, Alabama. In January 2015, Chris joined Corizon working with Florida Department of Corrections in Marianna, Florida. He later transitioned to Centurion in 2016, where he enjoyed working as a mental health counselor and Regional Mental Health Quality Assurance Director. Chris thoroughly enjoyed his profession and always thought of his Centurion team as extended family.

Chris took every opportunity to advance in his learning, develop his skills and to serve others. He became a Florida Licensed Mental Health Counselor in 2017 and later obtained his certification as a Correctional Healthcare Professional through the National Commission on Correctional Health Care. He was especially proud to be a member of the American Correctional Association’s Behavioral Health Committee and recently presented on suicide prevention and interventions in San Diego and Boston. He also served as a chair for the American Correctional Association’s standard’s subcommittee. Through the years, Chris has volunteered with the Marianna Salvation Army, conducting food drives and organizing Christmas benefits for needy families. He also volunteered with the American Heart Association in Pensacola, Florida; participating in annual heart walks during his university years.

Christopher was preceded in death by his parents, Christopher and Dreama Stokes; sister, Glenda Lynn Stokes; grandparents, William and Glenda Shell; uncle, Glenn “Skip” Edward Delph; niece, Angel Lynn Stokes.

He is survived by his fiancé, Jenifer Turner of Cottondale; children, Evan Alexander Stokes and Ava Butler; sister, Elizabeth Stokes; brother, William stokes and friend Dawn Hill; uncle, Denver Delph of Bascom; aunt, Venessa Bender and husband, Fred of Nashville, TN; great aunt, Chrystal and husband, Jeff of Ft. Walton Beach, FL; niece, Caitlyn Kent of Marianna; cousins, Dylan Delph of Kentston, AL and Christy Crockett of Milton, FL; godmother, Lynn Baker of Marianna; and best friend, Jonathan and wife, Amanda Hall of Marianna, as well as a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral service will be conducted at St. Anne’s Catholic Church with Father Phillip Fortin officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.