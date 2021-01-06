On December 21, 2020 Patricia Stoe went home to be with the Lord. She was born in Atlanta, GA on June 13, 1953 and, after living in most of the southern states and a short time in Ohio.

Pat, as she preferred to be called, move to Chipley, FL in 1974. Pat was a beautiful person who loved God, her family and friends, animal, and most people. “Most people”, because she had absolutely no tolerance for anyone who would be cruel to animals. Perhaps Pat’s favorite title was Aunt Pat as she had no children of her own, but absolutely loved her nieces and nephews. Pat was an awesome sister and will be deeply missed.

Pat was preceded in death by her father, Fred Lamar Stoe, Sr.; mother, Elizabeth Marie Sexton Stoe; brothers: Billy Stoe, Fred Lamar Stoe, Jr., Delaney Frank Stoe; sister in law, Karen Best Stoe; numerous aunts and uncles and a few cousins.

Pat is survived by: brother, Benjamin Dallas Stoe and wife Angie- with four children and Ben’s children: Benjamin- with two children, Tabatha- with 4 children, April- with two children, Sabrina- with two children, and Michelle- with two children; Delaney’s wife Wendy and children Tiffany and Sierra, and Victor Stoe and his children.

Pat will be cremated, and a memorial service will be determined by her brother Ben and announced at a later date.

Brown Funeral Home & Blue Lake Crematory of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.