Still going strong with Holmes County 4-H programming

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, UF/IFAS Extension-Holmes County 4-H has been proactively implementing protocols for ensuring the safety and health for our 4-H members & clientele related to disease transmission due to the coronavirus. Currently, the physical office of the 4-H department is not accepting visitors. However, services remain operational through email (ncrawson@ufl.edu) and telephone at 850-547-1108. 4-H events and programs such as County Showcase have been moved to virtual platforms and the remaining events are postponed and/or cancelled. At this time, registration for 2020 Camp Timpoochee continues as normal, with payment available online. If you need a camp registration packet, simply email a request to ncrawson@ufl.edu. We certainly hope to be back to business as usual just as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Holmes & Walton County 4-H have partnered together to launch a new virtual program, 4-H Life Skills Masters, to bring as much normalcy, entertainment, and engagement into the lives of our youth and families during this time of uncertainty. The 4-H Life Skills Masters is a virtual program in which teens, volunteers, agents, and community special guests share their knowledge and skills via pre-recorded sessions which are then shared on the Holmes & Walton County 4-H Facebook pages. Our session leaders will coordinate their lessons of the day with the designated theme: Make It Mondays, Tasty Tuesday, Water Wednesdays, Tackle It Thursdays and Fitness Fridays. To date, plans are in place for recordings through April 30th. To participate, simply follow UF Holmes County 4-H on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ufifasholmes4h for daily posted sessions. Each session will be posted to our 4-H Facebook page for you to view.

Holmes County 4-H encourages positive audience engagement in the 4-H Life Skills Masters sessions by commenting and sharing your creations as well! Simply share what you finish after watching each session by sending your comments and finished projects via photos to Ms. Niki, Holmes County 4-H Agent, ncrawson@ufl.edu. Shared photos and comments will be uploaded to our page each day to share with our community!

Have you got a special talent, hobby, or recipe you want to share with our community and become a ? Email Ms. Niki at ncrawson@ufl.edu! You may get invited to become a 4-H Life Skills Master!

Both Holmes and Walton County 4-H Agents are excited to bring this collaborative effort to their youth, families, and communities during this time of COVID-19 chaos. Providing 4-H Life Skills Masters will convey the message that 4-H programming is still going strong, despite the necessary change to virtual communication to comply with social distancing in order to keep everyone safe so we can continue “To Make the Best Better!”

The 4-H Life Skills Masters program is available to all youth, even if they are not currently enrolled in 4-H. If you or a member of your family are interested in learning more about Holmes County 4-H and other available 4-H programming, please contact the Holmes County 4-H Agent, Mrs. Niki Crawson, at ncrawson@ufl.edu or 850-547-1108 for information. Be sure to continue to follow us on our Facebook page at @ufifasholmes4h.