Steverson obit

Rev. Dwight ‘Ike’ Steverson, age 75, of Bonifay, Florida passed away January 16, 2021 at his home.

He was born June 30, 1945 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Mila and Esther Smith Steverson.

In addition to his parents, Ike was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Steverson, one son, Dwight Steverson Jr., two brothers, Lynn Steverson and Willard Steverson, one sister, Madeline McFatter, one grandson, Austin Curry and one great-granddaughter, Brooklyn.

Brother Ike is survived by his wife, Beverly Steverson of Bonifay, FL; six daughters, Emily Taylor and husband, Gary, April Strickland and husband David, Christi Curry and husband Scott, Wendy Syfrett and husband Hayward, Rachel Prescott and husband Kyle, and Rebecca Jenkins and husband Marvin all of Bonifay, FL; fourteen grandchildren, Hannah Peters, Heidi Curry and husband Garrett, Holly Taylor and husband Cory, Priscilla Isaacs, Hutch Taylor, Sierra Birge and husband Zack, Luke Strickland and wife Katie, Hope Allen and husband Coston, Courtney Syfrett, Hayden Syfrett, Spencer Prescott, Jayden Powers, and Dakota Jenkins; eleven great-grandchildren, Dawson Taylor, Lexie Taylor, Carmen Peters, Levi Curry, Lydia Curry, Isaiah Matthews, Draven Matthews, Trenton Newsome, Trace Newsome, Brinley Birge, and Easton Allen; two brothers, Leroy Steverson and wife Teen and Marshall Steverson and wife, Gerry both of Bonifay, FL; five sisters, Catherine Owens, Pauline Farmer, Corine Steverson, Maxine Bell and husband Rev. Ed, and Christine Griffin and husband Jeff all of Bonifay, FL; one step-son, Kyle Clemmons of Bonifay, FL; numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Calvary Baptist Church. Interment will follow in the Calvary Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 pm at Calvary Baptist Church.

Memorial donations may be given to Calvary Baptist Church, 595 Son-in-law Road, Bonifay, FL 32425.