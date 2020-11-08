Steverson obit

Mr. Eugene Steverson, age 88, of Bonifay, Florida passed away November 6, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

He was born March 20, 1932 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Charlie Steverson and R. Leavie Barnes Steverson.

In addition to his parents, Eugene was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jean Berry Steverson.

Mr. Steverson is survived by one daughter, Joan Steverson Slade of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Tim Steverson of Enterprise, AL and Kennie ‘Donnie’ Steverson of Eustis, FL; two brothers, Joe Steverson of Bonifay, FL and Billy Steverson of Bonifay, FL; one sister, Nancy Steverson of Bonifay, FL; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Winterville Assembly of God Church. Interment will follow in the Steverson Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.