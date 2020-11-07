Steverson obit

Mr. Buford James Steverson, age 90, of Graceville, Florida passed away November 5, 2020 at Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama. He was born March 17, 1930 in Holmes County Florida to the late Marcus Steverson and Ethel Brown Steverson.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mable Forehand Steverson, a son, Timothy Steverson and two brothers.

Mr. Steverson is survived by two daughters, Teresa Baggett and husband Donnie of Laverne, AL and Marsha Parker and husband John of Columbia, AL; one sister, Earline Crutchfield and husband Donald of Bonifay, FL; one brother, David Steverson and wife Carol of IA; three grandchildren, Justin Harrison and wife Kelly, Seth Harrison and wife Ashley, and Nathan Parker; two great-grandchildren, Caleb Hammond and Jase Harrison.

Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020, in the Peel Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will be 2:00 PM Monday, November 9, 2020, at Memory Hill Cemetery in Dothan, AL. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 11 to 12 at Peel Funeral Home. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.