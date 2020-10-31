Steverson obit

Mrs. Betty Jean Steverson, age 85, of Bonifay, Florida, passed away October 31, 2020 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay.

She was born July 30, 1935 in Bonifay, Florida to the late J.D. Berry and Ruby Eileen Tucker Berry.

Mrs. Steverson is survived by her husband, Eugene Steverson of Bonifay, FL; one daughter, Joan Steverson Slade of Bonifay, FL; two sons, Tim Steverson of Enterprise, AL and Kennie ‘Donnie’ Steverson of Eustis, FL; one sister, Wanda Steverson of Bonifay, FL; one brother, Norman Berry of Bonifay, FL; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at Oak Grove Pentecostal Ministries. Interment will follow in the Whitewater Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 10 to 11 AM at Oak Grove Pentecostal Ministries.